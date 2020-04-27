VOC Energy Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:VOC opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

