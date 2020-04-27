Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €44.61 ($51.87) on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

