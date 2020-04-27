Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $97,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

