Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $19.77 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and Bitbns. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006107 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

