Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.72. 12,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,397. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

