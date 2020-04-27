Wedbush Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $300.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $258.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.22. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after buying an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

