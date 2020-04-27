Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $257.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 207.78% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $83.50 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

