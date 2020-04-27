Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Motus GI (MOTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS) recently:

4/22/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. "

4/21/2020 – Motus GI is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Motus GI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2020 – Motus GI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00.

3/26/2020 – Motus GI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 2,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 146.37% and a negative net margin of 21,575.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

