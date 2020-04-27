Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $9.25

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 201,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.54. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

