WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,406.82.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

