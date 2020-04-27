Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,113. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.88. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

