WEX Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

