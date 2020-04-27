Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

