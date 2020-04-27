Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.53.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy acquired 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $57.98 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

