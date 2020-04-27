Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $347,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $2,223,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,406.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

