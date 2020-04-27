Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,536 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.96% of Wingstop worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WING stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $116.14. 20,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,862. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 165.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

