Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €172.72 ($200.84).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR WDI opened at €131.48 ($152.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion and a PE ratio of 33.74. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a twelve month high of €162.30 ($188.72).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.