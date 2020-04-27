WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

