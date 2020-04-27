World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.18 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

