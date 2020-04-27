World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

IP stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

