World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $80.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.16.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

