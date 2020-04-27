World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,563,000 after acquiring an additional 264,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $170,192,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,824,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.44.

MTD stock opened at $713.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $684.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

