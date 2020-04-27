World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,353,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $96.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

