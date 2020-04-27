World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $153.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.