World Asset Management Inc Has $679,000 Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UN opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

