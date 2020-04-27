World Asset Management Inc Has $684,000 Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 10.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 56.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 250.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in J M Smucker by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $117.80 on Monday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.