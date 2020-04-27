World Asset Management Inc Has $689,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

