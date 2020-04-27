World Asset Management Inc Has $709,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $882.47 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,902 shares of company stock worth $381,606,641. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.