World Asset Management Inc Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after acquiring an additional 813,346 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.