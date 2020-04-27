World Asset Management Inc Has $739,000 Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG opened at $34.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

