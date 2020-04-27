World Asset Management Inc Has $786,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $223,461,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of A opened at $75.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

