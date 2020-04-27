World Asset Management Inc Has $793,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 28,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

NYSE:SWK opened at $107.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

