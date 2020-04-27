World Asset Management Inc Has $869,000 Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

