World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.85.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,207,657. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $304.92 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

