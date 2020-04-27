World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

