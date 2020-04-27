World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 105,017 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 187,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $126.35 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.