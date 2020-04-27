World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,047.04 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $921.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,081.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

