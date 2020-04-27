World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $149.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

