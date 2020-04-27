World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

