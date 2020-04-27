World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.70 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

