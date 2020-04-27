World Asset Management Inc Sells 12,351 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,999 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

