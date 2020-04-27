World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,245 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $214.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,491 shares of company stock worth $120,795,871 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

