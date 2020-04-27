World Asset Management Inc Sells 14,342 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,808,000 after buying an additional 552,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

WY stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

