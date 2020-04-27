World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,594 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $271.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

