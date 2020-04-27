World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,814 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

AMP opened at $107.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.