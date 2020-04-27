World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,199 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

