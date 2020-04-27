World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,312 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Iqvia by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $128.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.