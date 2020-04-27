World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,325 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 9,424.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 185,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $135.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

