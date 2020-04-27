World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,436 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $17,310,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 88.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,334 shares of company stock worth $3,388,184 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

