World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,838 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

O stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

